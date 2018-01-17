2018 Leadership Conference

DATE AND TIME

Thursday, July 26, 2018

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Hilton Hawaiian Village – Coral Ballrooms

Join Hawaii Business magazine for the largest professional development conference in Hawaii. The conference aims to build smart, confident and authentic leaders. Gain insight from dozens of Hawaii’s most prominent leaders during a full day of skill-building workshops, speakers, and networking.

For more information, please contact our events department:

Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager

kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145

Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator

michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578