2018 SBA Awards & Editor’s Choice Awards

DATE AND TIME

Friday, May 4, 2018

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

PRICE

Individual Ticket – $90 / Table of 10 – $850

LOCATION

Prince Waikiki – Piinaio Ballroom & Foyer

Join us at the 31st annual SBA Awards and Editor’s Choice Awards as we honor top businesses, lenders, entrepreneurs and advocates in Hawaii’s largest Small Business Awards program.

AGENDA

10:45 a.m. – Registration Opens

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Small Business Expo

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Lunch & Awards Program

AWARDS

Small Business Person of the Year

Small Business Exporter of the Year

SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year

SBA Family-Owned Business of the Year

Small Business Advocate for Financial Services

Small Business Advocate for Media & Journalism

Small Business Advocate for Business & Industry

SBA Family-Owned Small Business

Makana Hooko No Ke Ola

Editor’s Choice: Long-Term Success

Editor’s Choice: Best Woman-Owned Business

Editor’s Choice: Best Green Business

Editor’s Choice: Most Innovative Business

Editor’s Choice: Best New Business

For more information, please contact our events department:

Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager

kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145

Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator

michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578