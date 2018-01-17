logo
2018 SBA Awards & Editor’s Choice Awards

DATE AND TIME

Friday, May 4, 2018
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

PRICE

Individual Ticket – $90 / Table of 10 – $850

LOCATION

Prince Waikiki – Piinaio Ballroom & Foyer

Join us at the 31st annual SBA Awards and Editor’s Choice Awards as we honor top businesses, lenders, entrepreneurs and advocates in Hawaii’s largest Small Business Awards program.

AGENDA

10:45 a.m. – Registration Opens
11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Small Business Expo
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Lunch & Awards Program

AWARDS

Small Business Person of the Year
Small Business Exporter of the Year
SBA Young Entrepreneur of the Year
SBA Family-Owned Business of the Year
Small Business Advocate for Financial Services
Small Business Advocate for Media & Journalism
Small Business Advocate for Business & Industry
SBA Family-Owned Small Business
Makana Hooko No Ke Ola
Editor’s Choice: Long-Term Success
Editor’s Choice: Best Woman-Owned Business
Editor’s Choice: Best Green Business
Editor’s Choice: Most Innovative Business
Editor’s Choice: Best New Business

For more information, please contact our events department:

Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager
kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145

Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator
michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578

