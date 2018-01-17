2018 Wahine Forum

DATE AND TIME

Thursday, October 25, 2018

8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Hilton Hawaiian Village – Coral Ballrooms

Join us for the 11th annual Wahine Forum, Hawaii’s largest leadership and career development conference for women. The forum is attended by Hawaii’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders and others intent on advancing their careers. Connect with like-minded individuals and cultivate relationships at this full-day event featuring national speakers and local leaders.

For more information, please contact our events department:

Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager

kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145

Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator

michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578