Paid Journalism Internships Offered This Summer

Paid journalism internships are being offered this summer by SPJ Hawaii, the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The internships pay $10.10 an hour. Full-time internships that run for 10 weeks at 40 hours a week will be served at 10 different local media outlets, including Hawaii Business and HONOLULU magazines, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaii News Now and KHON2. Part-time internships that last for eight weeks at 29 hours a week will be served at KITV and Hawaii Public Radio.
SPJ Hawaii says the internships are open to:
- Any student enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.
- Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.
- College or university students who attended school in Hawaii.
- Recent college graduates who met at least one of the above criteria and who graduated no earlier than May 2017.
SPJ Hawaii says that to apply:
- Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an online application form.
- Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.
- Include samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; PDF, Word or TXT files; WMV files for video; or WAV files for audio.
- Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com.
Deadline: March 1, 2018.
For more information, contact Craig DeSilva at cdesilva@hotmail.com.
The internships are funded by the biennial Gridiron show that is staged at the Diamond Head Theatre.