Paid Journalism Internships Offered This Summer

Paid journalism internships are being offered this summer by SPJ Hawaii, the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The internships pay $10.10 an hour. Full-time internships that run for 10 weeks at 40 hours a week will be served at 10 different local media outlets, including Hawaii Business and HONOLULU magazines, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaii News Now and KHON2. Part-time internships that last for eight weeks at 29 hours a week will be served at KITV and Hawaii Public Radio.

SPJ Hawaii says the internships are open to:

Any student enrolled in a college or university in Hawaii.

Hawaii residents enrolled in a college or university outside Hawaii.

College or university students who attended school in Hawaii.

Recent college graduates who met at least one of the above criteria and who graduated no earlier than May 2017.

SPJ Hawaii says that to apply:

Visit hawaiispj.org to fill out an online application form.

Write a cover letter introducing yourself and explaining why you want an internship, list your relevant coursework or news media experience, and include three references with their contact information.

Include samples of your news media work. You can send these as URL links; PDF, Word or TXT files; WMV files for video; or WAV files for audio.

Send all materials labeled with your name to spjinterns@gmail.com.

Deadline: March 1, 2018.

For more information, contact Craig DeSilva at cdesilva@hotmail.com.

The internships are funded by the biennial Gridiron show that is staged at the Diamond Head Theatre.