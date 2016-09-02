START: Ferrara was born in Hollywood. He used to come to Hawaii during summer high school and college breaks to work for his aunt in Waikiki, then moved here in 1975 after military service and law school. “I started flying in the Air Force – I flew combat in Vietnam – and I continued to Read the full article…
Features
Merging Visions Roundtable – Podcast
A multigenerational panel discusses the value of Millennials, innovation, sharing power and responsibility, and how to solve the “real wicked problems” Hawaii faces. Featuring: Peter Ho, 51 Chairman, President and CEO, Bank of Hawaii. Melialani James, 38 President, Hawaii Venture Capital Association, and Head of New Ventures, Sultan Ventures. John Komeiji, 62 Chief Administrative Officer Read the full article…
Local-Kine Biz: Small Place with Big Island Taste
When chef Cary Peterson opened his Kohala Burger & Taco eatery on Hawaii Island in 2010, all the money he had – $80 – was in the register to make change for customers. “I had exhausted every resource available to me, even going as far as borrowing from my mom in order to get the utilities Read the full article…
New Way to Book Tours in Hawaii
ORIGIN: Like many origin stories, Activiter’s started in Vegas. Stuck on the Strip in the heat of the day, the company’s co-founders – Rob Lafontaine and Ikaika Sheehan – decided to see a show (mostly for the air conditioning) and waited in a discount line for tickets. “Twenty minutes later, it had hardly moved,” says Lafontaine. They Read the full article…
The 10 Commandments of Corporate Social Media
I have climbed Mount Koko Head and took many selfies. From this pilgrimage I return to you, brethren and sisthren, with these 10 commandments to keep thy company’s image righteous on the World Wide Web. May the spirit of Steve Jobs lead you! 1. I AM THE COMPANY, THY BRAND Post from your company’s perspective Read the full article…
TBT: The Last C-Suite of 2016 Recap
The “Innovation Driven From The C-Suite” was Hawaii Business’ final event of the year and it was a great breakfast with brilliant people at the Pomaikai Ballrooms on Tuesday morning. Chairman and CEO of Moorad Sports Partners Jeff Moorad was the keynote speaker and opened up the morning with an exclusive talk story with our Read the full article…