2018 HB Industry Spotlight , Business Trends , Construction , Economics , Education , Healthcare , Innovation , Lifestyle , Real Estate – January 9, 2018
West Oahu Magazine 2018
presented by West Oahu Economic Development Association
Seeds of Success
West Oahu Students Cultivate A Community To Learn, Live and Thrive
Table of Contents
Welcome
Letter from the President
Introduction
West Oahu’s Big Promise
Healthcare
Home is Where the Health is
Hospitality
Elliot Mills
On Your Mark. Get Set. GO WEST!
Education
Breaking the Mold
Small Business
Climb Pono
Non-Profit
The Protectors of Paradise
Closing Remarks
Dreaming Big
Company Profiles
Avalon Group:
Developing West Oahu
Gentry Homes:
Offering Tomorrow’s Home Today
Kapolei Commons:
Kapolei’s Premier Gathering Place
Hunt Development:
Hunt Transforms Kalaeloa into a Vibrant Community