What’s Your Biggest Concern?

A national survey of small business owners confirms that their biggest concern is tax reform – even more than regulations.

In fact, more owners cited tax reform as their biggest issue than the next three issues combined, according to a national survey conducted for the payroll and HR company, Paychex.

The first reason tax reform is such a big issue is the complexity of federal and state tax rules and regulations. Few people, including CPAs and experienced tax preparers, understand all the tax rules. There are tens of thousands of pages of IRS code, Treasury regulations, Treasury interpretations, federal tax court rulings (which may differ from place to place across the country) and special rulings.

Then you have the equivalent matrix of state rules and regulations that are not always consistent with federal rules. If you operate in states outside of Hawaii, you must also deal with each of those state’s tax rules and regulations. Plus, there is a constant stream of new interpretations and court cases. It’s challenging and expensive for any small business owner to stay up to date on all that.

The second reason tax reform tops the concerns list is the huge cost to all profitable small businesses. Federal and state taxes can siphon off more than half of a business’s profit. Assume a 25 percent federal tax rate, 10 percent to the state, 15.6 percent in self-employment tax plus the 4.5 percent GET and that adds up to more than half your profit.

Keep in mind that it is not how much you make, but how much you keep. So what can be done to “manage” this expensive cost?

First, get expert advice. As profits increase so do taxes. Spending a little bit of money to save thousands makes sense. Few areas of a company’s costs have the potential for such substantial returns on investment as advice on tax planning and tax preparation. The planning is necessary to take full advantage of tax savings you can generate by timing purchases or structuring transactions. A year-end session to plan tax strategy is usually worthwhile and now is the time to do it!

In addition to expert advice, ensure you have accurate and timely profit and loss statements. These should at least be done quarterly, though monthly is better. Always review these profit statements in detail and be aware of your taxable income and related taxes to keep those taxes to a minimum. Your efforts can potentially save you big money at tax time.