Nominate a Great Small Business

Each year, Hawaii Business magazine honors five local companies with our SmallBiz Editor’s Choice Awards. Each company gets a profile in the May “Best of Small Business” issue.

We honor Hawaii-based small businesses in five categories:

Long-term Success (at least 25 years in business)

Innovation

Green Business

Woman-Owned Business

New Business (operating less than five years).

Nominees must be businesses based in Hawaii with fewer than 100 employees. Tell us about the company, including why you think it deserves an Editor’s Choice Award. Include specific accomplishments and successes, plus contact information for you and the nominated company.

Nominations close Dec. 31.



If you have any questions, please contact Gina Gelber, managing editor at Hawaii Business magazine, at (808) 534-7526 or email ginag@hawaiibusiness.com.