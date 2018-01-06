logo
Event Preview , Small Business – January 6, 2018

SmallBiz Academy: Hilo

Currently Reading:
SmallBiz Academy: Hilo

DATE AND TIME

Friday, April 20, 2018
11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

LOCATION

The Grand Naniloa Hotel
93 Banyan Drive
Hilo, Hawaii 96720

DESCRIPTION

Mixing Old & New

A distinguished panel of business leaders will be in Hilo to tackle the subject: How to make the local-style ways of doing business succeed in the modern economy.

Featured Speakers:

  • Duane Kurisu, Founder & Chairman, aio
  • John Dean, Executive Chair of the Board, Central Pacific Bank
  • Allan Ikawa, President & CEO, Big Island Candies
  • John Komeiji, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Hawaiian Telcom
  • Colbert Matsumoto, Executive Chairman of the Board, Island Insurance

These five leaders will discuss how to use local business traditions as a competitive edge in the modern world. Hawaii Business magazine editor Steve Petranik will moderate the discussion.

$30 General Admission
*Includes Lunch.

Get Your Tickets Here

SmallBiz Academy supports local small businesses by providing valuable tips, insight and data through engaging events.

For more information, please contact our events department:

Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager
kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145

Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator
michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578

 

Next Article
14th Annual Best Places to Work [PAU]

Related Articles

Subscribe to Today’s Hawaii News, a quick read of the top local news stories every weekday morning.

Sign Up
All Categories
close
All Curated Content
close
Back