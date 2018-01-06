SmallBiz Academy: Hilo

Mixing Old & New

A distinguished panel of business leaders will be in Hilo to tackle the subject: How to make the local-style ways of doing business succeed in the modern economy.

Featured Speakers:

Duane Kurisu, Founder & Chairman, aio

John Dean, Executive Chair of the Board, Central Pacific Bank

Allan Ikawa, President & CEO, Big Island Candies

John Komeiji, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Hawaiian Telcom

Colbert Matsumoto, Executive Chairman of the Board, Island Insurance

These five leaders will discuss how to use local business traditions as a competitive edge in the modern world. Hawaii Business magazine editor Steve Petranik will moderate the discussion.

$30 General Admission

*Includes Lunch.

Get Your Tickets Here