SmallBiz Academy: Hilo
DATE AND TIME
Friday, April 20, 2018
11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION
The Grand Naniloa Hotel
93 Banyan Drive
Hilo, Hawaii 96720
DESCRIPTION
Mixing Old & New
A distinguished panel of business leaders will be in Hilo to tackle the subject: How to make the local-style ways of doing business succeed in the modern economy.
Featured Speakers:
- Duane Kurisu, Founder & Chairman, aio
- John Dean, Executive Chair of the Board, Central Pacific Bank
- Allan Ikawa, President & CEO, Big Island Candies
- John Komeiji, Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, Hawaiian Telcom
- Colbert Matsumoto, Executive Chairman of the Board, Island Insurance
These five leaders will discuss how to use local business traditions as a competitive edge in the modern world. Hawaii Business magazine editor Steve Petranik will moderate the discussion.
$30 General Admission
*Includes Lunch.
SmallBiz Academy supports local small businesses by providing valuable tips, insight and data through engaging events.
For more information, please contact our events department:
Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager
kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145
Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator
michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578