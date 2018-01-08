Finalists announced for aio Media and Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s Inaugural Awards Program

The aio Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Awards awards will recognize outstanding achievements of tourism operators across the state of Hawaii.

The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association (HLTA) has partnered with aio Media (HONOLULU, Hawaii Business, and HAWAII Magazines) to launch an awards program that honors some of the top achievers in the industry. The awards are a nomination program covering 14 categories across the areas of accommodations, restaurants, events, music, culture and heritage, and agritourism to recognize the outstanding achievements of tourism operators across the state of Hawaii.

The aio Media Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Awards aim to publicly recognize and reward excellence within the industry; reinforce the value of the tourism industry; reinforce consumer confidence in the tourism industry; and promote an annual platform of celebration for the industry and offer networking opportunities for operators, supporters and sponsors.

Nominations were submitted by the public last fall, and three (3) to five (5) finalists in each category were carefully chosen by a blue-ribbon selection committee to be represented at an awards dinner taking place at the Hawaii Convention Center on the evening of Thursday, March 8, 2018. Finalists are listed below in alphabetical order:

Category: Agritourism / Agriculture Tourism Destination

Aloun Farms Annual Pumpkin Festival

Greenwell Farms

Harvest Festival/Hawaii Crop Improvement Association

Category: Agritourism / Farmers Market

Blaisdell Farmers Market

Ka Makana Alii Farmers Market

Kailua Farmers Market

Kapiolani Community College Farmers Market

Keauhou Hawaii island Farmers Market

Category: Excellence in Food and Beverage / Fine Dining

Hau Tree Lanai at The New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel

Orchids at Halekulani

Noe at Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

Roy’s Waikoloa Bar & Grill

Ruth’s Chris Waikiki

Category: Excellence in Food and Beverage / Casual Dining

Crackin’ Kitchen

Duke’s Waikiki

Lava Lava Beach Club

Waikiki Yokocho Gourmet Alley

Yauatcha Waikiki

Category: Excellence in Food and Beverage / Local/Sustainable Dining

Alii Luau at the Polynesian Cultural Center

Azure at the Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

Japengo Steak and Seafood at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

Merriman’s Hawaii Restaurant’s

Ravish at The MODERN Honolulu

Category: Best Hotels/Accommodations -Luxury Accommodations

Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Halekulani

Mauna Lani Bay Hotel and Bungalows

The Kahala Hotel & Resort

The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Category: Best Hotels/Accommodations – Large Hotel

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort

Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Kaanapali Beach Hotel

The Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

Category: Best Hotels/Accommodations – Small Hotel

Andaz Maui at Wailea

Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina

The MODERN Honolulu

The New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel

The Surfjack Hotel and Swim Club

Category: Leadership in the Industry – Young Achiever

Anisah Ahakuelo, The MODERN Honolulu

Elizabeth Guthrie, Mean Mango Integrated Marketing

Jenny Kim, PacRim Marketing Group

Trevor Ozawa, Honolulu City Council

Will Song, Lights on Digital

Category: Leadership in the Industry – Cultural Advisor

Blaine Kamalani Kia

Clifford Naeole, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Luana Maitland, Outrigger Hotels & Resorts

Thelma Keahulani Kam, Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Trisha Kehaulani Watson-Sproat, Honua Consulting

Category: Leadership in the Industry – Outstanding Individual in Music & Entertainment

Henry Kapono

Jerry Santos

Makana

Category: Leadership in the Industry – Contribution to Tourism by an Individual

Denise Wardlow, The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas

Kamea Hadar, POW! WOW! Hawaii

Teri Orton, Hawaii Convention Center/AEG Facilities

Category: Best Tourism Events – Heritage and Cultural Event

Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

Dukes OceanFest

Honolulu Festival

Polynesian Cultural Center’s World Fireknife Championship

Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Welcome Home Event

Category: Best Tourism Events – Agriculture Event Using Locally Grown Products

Hawaii Chocolate Festival

Hawaii Food & Wine Festival

Kapalua Wine and Food Festival

Made in Hawaii Festival

Taste of the Hawaiian Range

Ticket sales will begin on January 8, 2018 and can be purchased at www.HawaiiMagazine.com/tourismawards18

The evening will promise top-notch entertainment and dining, along with a pre-function networking & cocktail hour.