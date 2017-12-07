Pruning Pot Plants

Time: Monday, 2:02 p.m.

Location: Noa Botanicals

Photographer: Emma Prince-Wilson

Workers wearing gloves, face masks and other protective equipment remove the large fan leaves of marijuana plants. Noa Botanicals says its sterile environment ensures a clean medicinal product. The leaves, taken here from a hybrid cannabis strain known as Arts OG, are removed as part of the drying process. Noa produces eight strains of cannabis, which are sold at its Young Street location on Oahu. That’s one of eight dispensaries currently licensed in the state to serve more than 19,000 carded medical-marijuana patients.