14th Annual Best Places to Work [PAU]

Thursday, March 29, 2018

5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Individual Ticket – $200 / Table Packages Beginning at $1800

Hilton Hawaiian Village – Coral Ballrooms

2005 Kalia Rd,

Honolulu, HI 96815

Each year, Hawaii Business partners with the research firm Best Companies Group to administer the Best Places to Work survey. The main part of the survey is a confidential questionnaire sent to all employees or a statistically representative sample at large companies. There are 78 questions and open-ended statements, and the employee responses make up 75 percent of a company’s score. The rest of the score is based on 80 questions answered by the HR department about benefits, working conditions and more.

This year, almost 100 companies and nonprofits in Hawaii nominated themselves; only 70 made the cut as a Best Place to Work.

Hawaii Business magazine and presenting sponsor UHA Health Insurance will honor the 2018 Best Places to Work companies at the 14th Annual Best Places to Work celebration.

We invite the honorees to enjoy an exclusive evening of fun and festivities!

5:00 p.m. – Check-in, Cocktails, Pre-Event Activities

6:30 p.m. – Entertainment, Dinner and Awards Program

**Event attendance is exclusive to the 2018 Best Places to Work companies and their guests.

For more information, please contact our events department:

Kira Chong Tim, Events Manager

kiract@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7145

Michelle Okada, Events Coordinator

michelleo@hawaiibusiness.com, (808) 534-7578